Carlisle (CSL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Carlisle (CSL - Free Report) reported $1.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 7%. EPS of $3.72 for the same period compares to $2.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $993.06 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.74, the EPS surprise was +35.77%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Carlisle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT): $312.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $321.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.
  • Revenues- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM): $783.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $671.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36%.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM): $210.70 million versus $152.01 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Corporate and unallocated: -$26.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$22.90 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT): $42.80 million versus $33.88 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Carlisle have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

