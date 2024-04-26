Back to top

MidWestOne (MOFG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, MidWestOne (MOFG - Free Report) reported revenue of $44.48 million, up 23.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.21, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $44.5 million, representing a surprise of -0.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -51.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MidWestOne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.3% versus 2.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 71.3% compared to the 72.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $9.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.88 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $34.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $34.67 million.
Shares of MidWestOne have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

