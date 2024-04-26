Compared to Estimates, The Hartford (HIG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, The Hartford (
HIG Quick Quote HIG - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.34 billion, up 10.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.34, compared to $1.68 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.38 billion, representing a surprise of -0.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.43.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how The Hartford performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Commercial line - Combined ratio: 90.1% versus 91.5% estimated by six analysts on average. Commercial line - Expense ratio: 31.5% versus 31.2% estimated by six analysts on average. Commercial line - Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio: 58.3% compared to the 60.1% average estimate based on six analysts. Commercial Lines - Underlying combined ratio: 88.4% compared to the 87.9% average estimate based on six analysts. Total Property & Casualty- Earned Premium: $3.86 billion versus $3.90 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change. Revenue- Earned premiums- Group benefits: $1.59 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change. Earned Premium- Commercial Line: $3.05 billion compared to the $3.10 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year. Fee income- Commercial Line: $11 million compared to the $10.58 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10% year over year. Fee income- Personal Lines: $8 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $8.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Revenue- Net investment income- Group benefits: $114 million versus $127.64 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change. Revenue- Fee income- Group benefits: $54 million versus $54.35 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change. Earned Premium- Personal Lines: $813 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $807.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%. View all Key Company Metrics for The Hartford here>>>
Shares of The Hartford have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, The Hartford (HIG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended March 2024, The Hartford (HIG - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.34 billion, up 10.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.34, compared to $1.68 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.38 billion, representing a surprise of -0.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.43.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how The Hartford performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for The Hartford here>>>
- Commercial line - Combined ratio: 90.1% versus 91.5% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Commercial line - Expense ratio: 31.5% versus 31.2% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Commercial line - Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio: 58.3% compared to the 60.1% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Commercial Lines - Underlying combined ratio: 88.4% compared to the 87.9% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Total Property & Casualty- Earned Premium: $3.86 billion versus $3.90 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.
- Revenue- Earned premiums- Group benefits: $1.59 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.
- Earned Premium- Commercial Line: $3.05 billion compared to the $3.10 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.
- Fee income- Commercial Line: $11 million compared to the $10.58 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10% year over year.
- Fee income- Personal Lines: $8 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $8.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
- Revenue- Net investment income- Group benefits: $114 million versus $127.64 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.
- Revenue- Fee income- Group benefits: $54 million versus $54.35 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change.
- Earned Premium- Personal Lines: $813 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $807.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.
Shares of The Hartford have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.