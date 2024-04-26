Back to top

First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, First Business Financial Services (FBIZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $36.27 million, up 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.04, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $37.47 million, representing a surprise of -3.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Business Financial Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.6% versus 3.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Average Interest-Earning Assets: $3.29 billion versus $3.42 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio: 63.8% compared to the 61.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $29.51 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.70 million.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $6.76 million compared to the $7.73 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Private wealth management service fees: $3.11 million compared to the $2.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Financial Services-Service charges on deposits: $0.94 million versus $0.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of First Business Financial Services have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

