Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Skechers (SKX) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Skechers (SKX - Free Report) reported $2.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.5%. EPS of $1.33 for the same period compares to $1.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 billion, representing a surprise of +2.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Skechers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific: $604.50 million compared to the $594.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East & Africa: $627.60 million versus $541.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.4% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $1.02 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.
  • Net Sales- Total Wholesale: $1.42 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +221.7% change.
  • Net Sales- Total Direct-to-consumer: $829.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $835.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.3%.
  • Net Sales- International Wholesale: $945.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $879.32 million.
  • Net Sales- Domestic Direct-to-consumer: $322.80 million compared to the $342.51 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales- International Direct-to-consumer: $507.10 million versus $488.51 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Domestic Wholesale: $476 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $463.78 million.
  • Gross Profit- Wholesale: $636 million versus $542.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Direct-to-consumer: $545.60 million compared to the $550.27 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Skechers here>>>

Shares of Skechers have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise