Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Hub Group (HUBG) Q1 Earnings

Hub Group (HUBG - Free Report) reported $999.49 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.3%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 billion, representing a surprise of -6.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hub Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenue- Intermodal and Transportation Solutions: $552.03 million compared to the $594.60 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Revenue- Inter-segment eliminations: -$32.76 million versus -$25.32 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenue- Logistics: $480.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $486.18 million.
Shares of Hub Group have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

