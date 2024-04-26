Back to top

Allison Transmission (ALSN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Allison Transmission (ALSN - Free Report) reported revenue of $789 million, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.90, compared to $1.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $758.53 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.88, the EPS surprise was +1.06%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Allison Transmission performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales by End Market- North America On-Highway: $420 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $386.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
  • Net Sales by End Market- North America Off-Highway: $4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -83.3%.
  • Net Sales by End Market- Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other: $160 million compared to the $178.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales by End Market- Defense: $48 million versus $41.40 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +77.8% change.
  • Net Sales by End Market- Outside North America Off-Highway: $42 million compared to the $27.37 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +82.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales by End Market- Outside North America On-Highway: $115 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $118.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
Shares of Allison Transmission have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

