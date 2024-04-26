Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Business First (BFST) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Business First (BFST - Free Report) reported revenue of $60.92 million, down 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $61.93 million, representing a surprise of -1.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Business First performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.3% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 69.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 64%.
  • Total other income (Non-Interest Income): $9.39 million versus $8.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $51.53 million versus $53.42 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Business First here>>>

Shares of Business First have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise