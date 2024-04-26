Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cousins Properties (CUZ) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Cousins Properties (CUZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $208.82 million, up 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $201.81 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +3.17%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cousins Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental property: $208.82 million compared to the $201.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other: $0.04 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.53 million.
  • Revenues- Fee income: $0.38 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.34 million.
  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): $0.09 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.11.
Shares of Cousins Properties have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

