Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT - Free Report) reported $210.12 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.7%. EPS of -$1.20 for the same period compares to -$1.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +31.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $160.27 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.21, the EPS surprise was +0.83%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PTC Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net product revenue: $177.60 million versus $115.73 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.3% change.
  • Revenues- Royalty revenue: $31.15 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $39.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%.
  • Revenues- Net product revenue- Translarna: $103.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $47.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10%.
  • Revenues- Net product revenue- Emflaza: $57.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $52.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for PTC Therapeutics here>>>

Shares of PTC Therapeutics have returned -14.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise