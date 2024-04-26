Back to top

Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Midland States Bancorp (MSBI - Free Report) reported $77.11 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%. EPS of $0.53 for the same period compares to $0.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.05 million, representing a surprise of +2.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -25.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Midland States Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 58% compared to the 60.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $7.11 billion versus $7.18 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Wealth management revenue: $7.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.80 million.
  • Interchange revenue: $3.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.75 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE)/Adjusted net interest income: $56.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $57.15 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $3.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3 million.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $21.19 million compared to the $18.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Midland States Bancorp have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

