Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Tenaris (TS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Tenaris S.A. (TS - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.44 billion, down 16.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.27, compared to $1.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.34 billion, representing a surprise of +3.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tenaris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Tubes Sales volume: 1,046 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,013.02 Kmt.
  • Tubes Sales volume - Seamless: 777 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 800.48 Kmt.
  • Tubes Sales volume - Welded: 269 Kmt versus 219.06 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Tubes- North America: $1.49 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Others: $310 million compared to the $232.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +85.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Tubes: $3.13 billion compared to the $3.10 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.2% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tenaris here>>>

Shares of Tenaris have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tenaris S.A. (TS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise