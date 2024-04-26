Back to top

Compared to Estimates, WSFS (WSFS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, WSFS Financial (WSFS - Free Report) reported revenue of $251.14 million, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.11, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $251.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07, the EPS surprise was +3.74%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how WSFS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.9%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 59.3% versus 57.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $175.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $171.67 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $75.86 million versus $80.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking activities, net: $1.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.95 million.
Shares of WSFS have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

