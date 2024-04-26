Back to top

COPT Defense (CDP) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, COPT Defense (CDP - Free Report) reported revenue of $193.27 million, up 15.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $176.42 million, representing a surprise of +9.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how COPT Defense performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Construction contract and other service: $26.60 million versus $15.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +68.2% change.
  • Revenues- Revenues from real estate operations: $193.27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $161.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.8%.
  • Revenues- Lease: $165.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $141.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.29 versus $0.29 estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of COPT Defense have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

