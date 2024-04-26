Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q1 Earnings

Cincinnati Financial (
CINF Quick Quote CINF - Free Report) reported $2.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. EPS of $1.72 for the same period compares to $0.89 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36 billion, representing a surprise of -1.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.69.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Cincinnati Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio: 29.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 29.6%. Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio: 93.6% versus 94.7% estimated by six analysts on average. Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Loss and loss expenses: 63.8% compared to the 65.1% average estimate based on six analysts. Personal Lines Insurance - Loss and loss expenses: 64.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 65.9%. Revenue- Excess and surplus lines insurance- Earned premiums: $139 million versus $140.06 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change. Revenues- Commercial Lines Insurance- Earned premiums: $1.08 billion compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year. Total revenues- Excess and surplus lines insurance: $140 million versus $140.66 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change. Total revenues- Personal lines insurance: $589 million versus $579.84 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.7% change. Total revenues- Commercial lines insurance: $1.08 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%. Investment income, net of expenses- Total: $245 million compared to the $238.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.7% year over year. Revenues- Earned premiums- Total: $2.07 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%. Revenues- Personal Lines Insurance- Earned premiums: $588 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $579.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.7%. View all Key Company Metrics for Cincinnati Financial here>>>
Shares of Cincinnati Financial have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q1 Earnings
Cincinnati Financial (CINF - Free Report) reported $2.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. EPS of $1.72 for the same period compares to $0.89 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36 billion, representing a surprise of -1.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.69.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Cincinnati Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Cincinnati Financial here>>>
- Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio: 29.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 29.6%.
- Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio: 93.6% versus 94.7% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Loss and loss expenses: 63.8% compared to the 65.1% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Personal Lines Insurance - Loss and loss expenses: 64.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 65.9%.
- Revenue- Excess and surplus lines insurance- Earned premiums: $139 million versus $140.06 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.
- Revenues- Commercial Lines Insurance- Earned premiums: $1.08 billion compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.
- Total revenues- Excess and surplus lines insurance: $140 million versus $140.66 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.
- Total revenues- Personal lines insurance: $589 million versus $579.84 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.7% change.
- Total revenues- Commercial lines insurance: $1.08 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.
- Investment income, net of expenses- Total: $245 million compared to the $238.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.7% year over year.
- Revenues- Earned premiums- Total: $2.07 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.
- Revenues- Personal Lines Insurance- Earned premiums: $588 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $579.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.7%.
Shares of Cincinnati Financial have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.