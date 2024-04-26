Back to top

Weyerhaeuser (WY) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Weyerhaeuser (WY - Free Report) reported $1.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.5%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion, representing a surprise of -2.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Weyerhaeuser performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Wood Products Segment- Oriented Strand Board (square feet 3/8')- Third party net sales: $255 million versus $253.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.6% change.
  • Wood Products Segment- Structural lumber- Third party net sales: $464 million versus $472.21 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.9% change.
  • Revenue- Wood Products: $1.30 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.
  • Revenue- Real Estate & ENR: $107 million compared to the $91.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Timberlands: $521 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $476.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.7%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Timberlands: $144 million compared to the $143.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Wood Products: $184 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $177.63 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Unallocated Items: -$70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$48.44 million.
  • Total Wood Products- OI- GAAP: $128 million versus $124.62 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Timberlands- OI- GAAP: $80 million versus $79.71 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Real Estate & ENR- OI- GAAP: $60 million compared to the $49.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Real Estate & ENR: $94 million versus $78.23 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Weyerhaeuser have returned -12.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

