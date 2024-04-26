Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 26th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH - Free Report) is a bio-pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 60 days.

BayCom Corp (BCML - Free Report) is the bank holding company for United Business Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 60 days.

