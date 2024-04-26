See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
MASSMUTUAL SL MD CP GR E II S (MGRFX) - free report >>
DWS Capital Growth Inst (SDGTX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
MASSMUTUAL SL MD CP GR E II S (MGRFX) - free report >>
DWS Capital Growth Inst (SDGTX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth R5 (MGRFX - Free Report) : 0.78% expense ratio and 0.67% management fee. MGRFX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With annual returns of 10.02% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value R6 (WFPRX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. WFPRX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. With five-year annualized performance of 12.2%, expense ratio of 0.7% and management fee of 0.66%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Deutsche Capital Growth Institutional (SDGTX - Free Report) : 0.71% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. SDGTX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 16.08%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.