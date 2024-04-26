We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into VICI Properties (VICI) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share, indicating an increase of 5.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $942.27 million, representing an increase of 7.4% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain VICI Properties metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Golf revenues' will likely reach $10.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other income' will reach $18.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.9%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Income from lease financing receivables and loans' at $401.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.1%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Income from sales-type leases' to reach $511.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for VICI Properties here>>>
Shares of VICI Properties have demonstrated returns of -4.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VICI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>