Countdown to Kraft Heinz (KHC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, Kraft Heinz (KHC - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.42 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.1%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Kraft Heinz metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- International' reaching $1.65 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- North America' should come in at $4.77 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.3% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- International' will reach $281.32 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $255 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- North America' to reach $1.36 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.33 billion.
Kraft Heinz shares have witnessed a change of +4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), KHC is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.