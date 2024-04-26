LyondellBasell (LYB) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

LyondellBasell (
LYB Quick Quote LYB - Free Report) reported $9.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.1%. EPS of $1.53 for the same period compares to $2.50 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.46 billion, representing a surprise of +4.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.42.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how LyondellBasell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Refining - Volume - Heavy crude oil processing rate: 212 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 230.5 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Revenues- Advanced Polymer Solutions: $965 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $957.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%. Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Americas: $2.87 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%. Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Europe, Asia, International: $2.75 billion compared to the $2.53 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year. Revenues- Other/Eliminations: -$1.52 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$1.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%. Revenues- Refining: $2.09 billion compared to the $1.68 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year. Revenues- Technology: $192 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $154.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.1%. Revenues- Intermediates & Derivatives: $2.59 billion compared to the $2.70 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year. EBITDA- Olefins & Polyolefins- Americas: $521 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $577.58 million. EBITDA- Olefins & Polyolefins- Europe, Asia, International: $14 million versus -$13.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. EBITDA- Intermediates & Derivatives: $312 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $361.51 million. EBITDA- Advanced Polymer Solutions: $35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.25 million.
Shares of LyondellBasell have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
- Refining - Volume - Heavy crude oil processing rate: 212 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 230.5 thousands of barrels of oil per day.
- Revenues- Advanced Polymer Solutions: $965 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $957.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%.
- Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Americas: $2.87 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
- Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Europe, Asia, International: $2.75 billion compared to the $2.53 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Other/Eliminations: -$1.52 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$1.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%.
- Revenues- Refining: $2.09 billion compared to the $1.68 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Technology: $192 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $154.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.1%.
- Revenues- Intermediates & Derivatives: $2.59 billion compared to the $2.70 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year.
- EBITDA- Olefins & Polyolefins- Americas: $521 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $577.58 million.
- EBITDA- Olefins & Polyolefins- Europe, Asia, International: $14 million versus -$13.90 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- EBITDA- Intermediates & Derivatives: $312 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $361.51 million.
- EBITDA- Advanced Polymer Solutions: $35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.25 million.
Shares of LyondellBasell have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.