Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, FTAI Aviation (FTAI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

FTAI Aviation (FTAI - Free Report) reported $326.69 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.6%. EPS of $0.31 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $292.33 million, representing a surprise of +11.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -16.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how FTAI Aviation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Corporate and Other: $2.33 million versus $7.71 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -72.8% change.
  • Revenues- Asset sales revenue: $38.61 million versus $47.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Aerospace products revenue: $189.06 million compared to the $149.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for FTAI Aviation here>>>

Shares of FTAI Aviation have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise