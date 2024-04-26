Back to top

Compared to Estimates, First Hawaiian (FHB) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

First Hawaiian (FHB - Free Report) reported $205.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.8%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $202.41 million, representing a surprise of +1.67%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Hawaiian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-offs: 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases: $18.02 million versus $19.84 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin: 2.9% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 61.8%.
  • Average Balance - Total Earning Assets: $21.48 billion compared to the $21.69 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non-Performing Assets: $18.02 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.84 million.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $51.37 million compared to the $49.30 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $154.43 million compared to the $153.40 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Bank-owned life insurance: $4.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.12 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $155.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $154.75 million.
  • Other service charges and fees: $9.90 million compared to the $9.82 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Noninterest income- Other: $3.11 million versus $2.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of First Hawaiian have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

