Ball (BALL) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Ball (BALL - Free Report) reported $2.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 17.6%. EPS of $0.68 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -9.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +21.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ball performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Other: $179 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $194.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.3%.
  • Net Sales- Beverage packaging, EMEA: $810 million compared to the $842.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Beverage packaging, South America: $482 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $472.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.
  • Net Sales- Beverage packaging, North and Central America: $1.40 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change.
  • Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, North and Central America: $192 million compared to the $139.14 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, EMEA: $85 million compared to the $68.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, South America: $55 million versus $47.55 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Ball have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

