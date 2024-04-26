Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Roper Technologies (ROP) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Roper Technologies (ROP - Free Report) reported $1.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.4%. EPS of $4.41 for the same period compares to $3.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.34, the EPS surprise was +1.61%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Roper Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Network Software & Systems: $370.80 million compared to the $364.77 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Technology Enabled Products: $414.70 million versus $401.21 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Application Software: $895.20 million versus $881.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.6% change.
  • Operating Profit- Application Software: $239.60 million versus $232.96 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- Technology Enabled Products: $136.20 million compared to the $129.56 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Profit- Network Software & Systems: $167 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $158.01 million.
Shares of Roper Technologies have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

