Silica Holdings (SLCA) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Silica Holdings (SLCA - Free Report) reported $325.94 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 26.3%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $338.48 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was -4.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Silica Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Segment contribution margin - Industrial & Specialty Products: 45.95 million compared to the 46.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment contribution margin - Oil & Gas Proppants: 59.52 million versus 64.02 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Sales- Industrial & Specialty Products: $142.77 million versus $141.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.
  • Sales- Oil & Gas Proppants: $183.17 million versus $210.54 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -39% change.
Shares of Silica Holdings have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

