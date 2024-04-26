Back to top

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Colgate-Palmolive (CL - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.07 billion, up 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.95 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82, the EPS surprise was +4.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Colgate-Palmolive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- North America: $997 million compared to the $979.67 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Latin America: $1.25 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Africa/Eurasia: $276 million compared to the $270.88 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Europe: $711 million versus $665.19 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Asia Pacific: $727 million versus $718.64 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Pet Nutrition: $1.10 billion compared to the $1.10 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care: $3.96 billion compared to the $3.85 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.
  • Operating profit- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care: $1.04 billion versus $1 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Corporate: -$196 million versus -$168.43 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Pet Nutrition: $199 million compared to the $199.56 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

