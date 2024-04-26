Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Moog (MOG.A) Q2 Earnings

Moog (MOG.A - Free Report) reported $930.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.2%. EPS of $2.19 for the same period compares to $1.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $873.71 million, representing a surprise of +6.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.70.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Moog performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Military Aircraft: $202.50 million versus $186.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Industrial: $253.42 million versus $229.14 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.
  • Net Sales- Space and Defense: $266.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $259.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.
  • Net Sales- Commercial Aircraft: $207.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $198.18 million.
  • Operating profit / (loss)- Space and Defense: $42.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.87 million.
  • Operating profit / (loss)- Commercial Aircraft: $24.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.02 million.
  • Operating profit / (loss)- Military Aircraft: $16.77 million versus $21.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating profit / (loss)- Industrial: $28.16 million versus $27.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Moog have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

