Compared to Estimates, Gentex (GNTX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Gentex (GNTX - Free Report) reported $590.23 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.2%. EPS of $0.47 for the same period compares to $0.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $600.48 million, representing a surprise of -1.71%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gentex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Interior Mirrors: 7,816 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8,724.15 thousand.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Exterior Mirrors: 4,655 thousand versus 4,844.6 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Auto-Dimming Mirror Units: 12,471 thousand compared to the 13,568.74 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total North American Mirror Units: 3,883 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,449.33 thousand.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Exterior Mirrors: 3,034 thousand versus 3,070.68 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Exterior Mirrors: 1,621 thousand compared to the 1,773.92 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total International Mirror Units: 8,588 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9,119.41 thousand.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Interior Mirrors: 5,554 thousand versus 6,048.74 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Interior Mirrors: 2,262 thousand compared to the 2,675.41 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Other: $12.60 million versus $14.98 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.3% change.
  • Revenue- Automotive Products: $577.60 million compared to the $588.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Gentex here>>>

Shares of Gentex have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

