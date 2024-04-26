Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Autoliv (ALV) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV - Free Report) reported $2.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. EPS of $1.58 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.57 billion, representing a surprise of +1.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Autoliv performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales - Airbags, Steering Wheels and Other - Organic change: 7% compared to the 5.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales - Seatbelt Products - Organic change: 2.2% versus 1.7% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales by Segment - Organic change: 5.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5%.
  • Sales- Seatbelt Products: $834 million compared to the $809.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.
  • Sales- Airbags, Steering Wheels and Other: $1.78 billion compared to the $1.77 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.
Shares of Autoliv have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

