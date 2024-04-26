Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) reported $96.84 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 18%. EPS of $0.12 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $95.74 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11, the EPS surprise was +9.09%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how WisdomTree, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • AUM - end of period: $107.2 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $105.49 billion.
  • Cryptocurrency - End of period assets: $874 million compared to the $643.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Inflows/(outflows) - Emerging Markets Equity: $217 million compared to the $215.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Inflows/(outflows) - Fixed Income: -$14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $46 million.
  • Inflows/(outflows) - Commodity & Currency: -$460 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$656.72 million.
  • U.S. Equity - End of period assets: $31.67 billion versus $31.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • International Developed Market Equity - End of period assets: $18.10 billion versus $16.90 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Emerging Market Equity - End of period assets: $11.19 billion versus $11.14 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Fixed Income - End of period assets: $21.22 billion versus $21.31 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Leveraged & Inverse - End of period assets: $1.83 billion versus $1.83 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenues- Advisory fees: $92.50 million versus $91.53 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.2% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Other income: $4.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%.
View all Key Company Metrics for WisdomTree, Inc. here>>>

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise