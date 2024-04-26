VeriSign (VRSN) Q1 Earnings Up Y/Y, '24 Revenue View Tweaked

VeriSign ( VRSN Quick Quote VRSN - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92. The company had reported EPS of $1.70 in the prior-year quarter.
Revenues jumped 5.5% year over year to $384 million.
Quarter in Details
VRSN ended the reported quarter with 172.5 million .com and .net domain name registrations, down 1.3% year over year.
The company processed 9.5 million new domain name registrations for .com and .net compared with 10.3 million in the year-ago quarter.
The final .com and .net renewal rates for fourth-quarter 2023 were 73.2% compared with 73.3% in the year-ago quarter. Renewal rates are not fully measurable until 45 days after the end of the quarter.
Management expects the renewal rate for first-quarter 2024 to be around 74% compared with 75.5% in the year-ago quarter.
VeriSign’s research and development expenses increased 2.5% from the year-ago quarter to $24.8 million.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 5.1% year over year to $51.5 million.
Operating income was $259 million, up 7.3% year over year. Operating margin expanded 120 bps to 67.4%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Mar 31, 2024, VRSN’s cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) were $731.8 million compared with $926.4 million as of Dec 31, 2023.
Cash flow from operating activities was $257.3 million in the first quarter compared with $259 million in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow was $254 million in the reported quarter.
In the first quarter, Verisign repurchased 1.3 million shares for $260 million. The available amount under Verisign's share repurchase program is $860 million.
2024 Guidance
Management now expects 2024 revenues between $1.555 billion and $1.570 billion compared with the previous guidance of $1.560 billion-$1.580 billion. VRSN’s domain name base’s growth is now expected to decline 1.75% to rise 0.25% compared with the previous guidance of a fall of 1% to a rise of 1%.
GAAP operating income is now expected to be between $1.047 billion and $1.062 billion. Capital expenditures are anticipated to be in the range of $30-$40 million.
