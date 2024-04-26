We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Groupon (GRPN) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
The most recent trading session ended with Groupon (GRPN - Free Report) standing at $11.67, reflecting a +1.74% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.4%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.03%.
The the stock of online daily deal service has fallen by 14.02% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.15%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Groupon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Groupon is projected to report earnings of -$0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 72.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $118.37 million, down 2.66% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $528.77 million, which would represent changes of +109.62% and +2.69%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Groupon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 41.51% higher within the past month. Groupon is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Groupon currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 229.4. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.13.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.