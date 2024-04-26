We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3 Key Quarterly Releases to Watch Next Week
Earnings season is always an exciting time for investors, with companies finally revealing what’s transpired behind closed doors.
As usual, the big banks shifted the cycle into a much higher gear, with many other companies scheduled to follow suit.
And concerning next week’s docket, three notable companies reporting quarterly results include PayPal (PYPL - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) .
But how do headline expectations stack up heading into the releases? Let’s take a closer look.
PayPal
PayPal shares have primarily tracked the S&P 500 in 2024, gaining 7.2% compared to a 6.7% gain. Analysts' revisions for the upcoming release have moved higher over the last few weeks, with the current $1.20 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate suggesting a 2.5% climb year-over-year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Top line expectations haven’t budged much, with the $7.4 billion consensus estimate reflecting a 6.6% jump from the year-ago period. The company’s revenue has remained on a consistent trajectory, as we can see illustrated below.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Amazon
Analysts have been notably bullish for Amazon’s upcoming release, with the $0.82 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate up 15% since February and suggesting 160% growth year-over-year. Operational efficiencies have aided the company’s profitability in a big way, helping explain the outsized growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Revenue revisions have remained flat, with the $142.5 billion expected suggesting a 12% jump from the year-ago period. The company’s revenue has seen an acceleration over the last few quarters, further illustrated below.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Advanced Micro Devices
Analysts haven’t been bullish on AMD’s quarter to be reported, with the $0.60 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate down 9% since February and flat compared to the year-ago period.
Top line revisions haven’t been as harsh, down a modest 1% to $5.4 billion over the same timeframe. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
