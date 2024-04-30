We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unveiling Moderna (MRNA) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $3.59 per share, indicating a decline of 1989.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $124.74 million, representing a decrease of 93.3% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 17.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Moderna metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Product sales' stands at $111.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of -93.9% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Collaboration revenue' should arrive at $11.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Grant revenue' reaching $3.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of -83.7% from the prior-year quarter.
