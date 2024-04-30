We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With Generac Holdings (GNRC) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Generac Holdings (GNRC - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share, reflecting an increase of 28.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $888.19 million, representing no change year over year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Generac Holdings metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Residential products' will reach $459.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.7%.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Other' to come in at $115.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Commercial & industrial products' reaching $311.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.2%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Domestic' will reach $730.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- International' at $150.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of -30.3% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- International' will reach $21.20 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $32.41 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Domestic' should come in at $90.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $67.66 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Generac Holdings here>>>
Over the past month, Generac Holdings shares have recorded returns of +11.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GNRC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>