Insights Into Howmet (HWM) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Howmet (HWM - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, indicating an increase of 23.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.74 billion, representing an increase of 8.8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Howmet metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Sales- Forged Wheels' will reach $277.32 million. The estimate points to a change of -4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Sales- Engineered Structures' reaching $233.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Total Sales- Fastening Systems' to reach $350.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Sales- Engine Products' will reach $881.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Howmet have returned -3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Currently, HWM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.


