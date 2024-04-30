We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unlocking Q1 Potential of Wayfair (W): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Wayfair (W - Free Report) to post quarterly loss of $0.45 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 60.2%. Revenues are expected to be $2.64 billion, down 4.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Wayfair metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Net Revenue- International' will reach $340.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.2%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Net Revenue- United States' will reach $2.30 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.9%.
The consensus estimate for 'Orders Delivered' stands at 9,695.88 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9,700 thousand.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Order Value' should come in at $271.44. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $287.
Analysts predict that the 'Active Customers' will reach 22,243.33 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 21,700 thousand in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'LTM Net Revenue per Active Customer' to come in at $534.59. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $552.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Orders From Repeat Customers' will likely reach 7.88 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.6 thousand in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Orders by Repeat Customers' reaching 80.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 79.1%.
Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- U.S' to reach $107.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $29 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Wayfair here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Wayfair have returned -23.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Currently, W carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.