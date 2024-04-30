We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to Cognizant (CTSH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect Cognizant (CTSH - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $4.72 billion, down 1.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Cognizant metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Financial services' will likely reach $1.38 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.8%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Communications, Media and Technology' at $802.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Products and Resources' will reach $1.14 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Health Sciences' will reach $1.39 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.9%.
Shares of Cognizant have demonstrated returns of -8.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CTSH is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>