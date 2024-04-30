Back to top

Revvity (RVTY) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Revvity (RVTY - Free Report) reported revenue of $649.92 million, down 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.98, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $647.02 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94, the EPS surprise was +4.26%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Revvity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic revenue growth - Life Sciences: -8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of -5.2%.
  • Organic revenue growth - Total: -3% compared to the -5.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Organic revenue growth - Diagnostics: 1% versus -4.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Diagnostics: $347.09 million compared to the $337.60 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Life Sciences: $303.04 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $309.52 million.
Shares of Revvity have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

