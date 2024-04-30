Back to top

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Domino's Pizza (DPZ - Free Report) reported $1.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. EPS of $3.58 for the same period compares to $2.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.37, the EPS surprise was +6.23%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Domino's Pizza performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Store counts - Total U.S. Stores: 6,874 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 6,879.
  • Store counts - Total: 20,755 compared to the 20,784 average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Store counts - International Stores: 13,881 versus 13,869 estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Store counts - U.S. Franchise Stores: 6,585 versus 6,590 estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Store counts - U.S. Company-owned Stores: 289 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 289.
  • Same store sales growth - International stores: 0.9% versus 0.7% estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Same store sales growth - U.S. stores: 5.6% compared to the 4.4% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Revenues- U.S. Company-owned stores: $92.65 million compared to the $90.69 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- U.S. franchise royalties and fees: $150.52 million compared to the $144.52 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- U.S. franchise advertising: $110.30 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $118.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%.
  • Revenues- International franchise royalties and fees: $71.97 million versus $73.14 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.
  • Revenues- Supply chain: $659.21 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $651.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.
Shares of Domino's Pizza have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

