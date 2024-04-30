See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) - free report >>
Top Stock Picks for Week of April 29, 2024
Acm Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects.The demand for artificial intelligence and the chips that fuel AI have brought demand for ACM’s tools. This has helped the company post a long streak of earnings beats, including a triple digit EPS beat last quarter. All indications are that the quarter will be solid as analysts lifted estimates since earnings. This is a stock to watch over the next few weeks and if the company holds the earnings momentum, investors should expect new highs before the end of 2024.
Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI - Free Report) is a leading provider of water solutions, which include flow measurement, quality and other system parameters.Badger Meter’s first-quarter performance gained from robust customer demand for its differentiated smart water solutions and strong operational execution. Continued momentum in E-Series ultrasonic meters, cellular AMI solution, ORION Cellular endpoint sales and higher BEACON Software-as-a-Service sales is likely to drive top-line expansion. Its efforts to broaden the global footprint are creating a tailwind. Margins are gaining from higher volumes and structural positive sales mix trends. A debt-free balance sheet and synergies from acquisitions are other positives. Badger Meter’s near-term outlook remains bullish. It had undertaken temporary cost-saving initiatives to ensure smooth functioning of its business operations. Analysts have raised their earnings expectations across the board. Its Zacks Rank #1 does suggest that it may outperform the broader market in the near term. Badger Meter has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks.