Image: Bigstock
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.57, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.35%.
Coming into today, shares of the lithium producer had lost 31.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 0.53%, while the S&P 500 lost 2%.
The upcoming earnings release of Lithium Americas Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 13, 2024.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.58% higher. Lithium Americas Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
