3 Tech Stocks Suited for Dividend-Focused Investors

Other than tech stocks, investors also love dividends, as they can provide a nice buffer against drawdowns in other positions and a passive income stream.

And interestingly enough, several tech stocks – Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) , and Qualcomm (QCOM - Free Report) – reward their shareholders with quarterly payouts.

Let’s take a closer look at each.

Microsoft

Tech heavyweight Microsoft is coming off a recent double beat, with the company exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by nearly 5% and posting sales 2% ahead of expectations. Both items saw considerable growth from the year-ago period, with shares seeing buying pressure post-earnings.

Analysts have positively revised their earnings expectations across the board, with the trend notably bullish for its current fiscal year, up nearly 9% to $11.71 over the last year.

The company has increasingly rewarded its shareholders, boasting a sizable 10.5% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.

Dell Technologies

DELL shares have been considerably strong year-to-date, up more than 60% and crushing the S&P 500’s performance. Positive quarterly results have led the surge, with shares melting higher following its latest quarterly release.

Shares currently yield 1.4% annually, nicely above that of the Zacks Computer & Technology sector average. It’s worth noting that shares have become more expensive amid hopes of growth tailwinds from AI, currently trading at a 15.7X forward 12-month earnings multiple.

Qualcomm

Qualcomm, a current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has seen its shares perform nicely year-to-date, up 17% compared to the S&P 500’s 8% gain.

Zacks Investment Research

QCOM shares pay investors nicely, currently yielding 1.9% annually. The company has shown a commitment to increasingly rewarding shareholders, as reflected by its 6.3% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.

Bottom Line

Dividend-paying stocks don’t always have to be ‘boring,’ as many exciting companies from the technology sector also reward their shareholders with payouts.

And for those interested in gaining exposure to the sector paired with quarterly payouts, all three stocks above – Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) , and Qualcomm (QCOM - Free Report) – fit the criteria nicely.


