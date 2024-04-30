We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $3.80, demonstrating a +0.8% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.35%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 8.27% over the last month, not keeping up with the Aerospace sector's loss of 5.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 2%.
The upcoming earnings release of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 6, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.11, reflecting a 10% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $95.83 million, up 74.56% from the year-ago period.
RKLB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.42 per share and revenue of $427.21 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.53% and +74.66%, respectively.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Rocket Lab USA, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.