Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Virgin Galactic (SPCE - Free Report) reached $0.88, with a -0.41% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.32% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.35%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 40.03% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Aerospace sector with its loss of 5.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 2%.
The upcoming earnings release of Virgin Galactic will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 7, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post earnings of -$0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 54.39%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2 million, indicating a 412.82% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.96 per share and a revenue of $8.31 million, signifying shifts of +35.14% and +22.21%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Virgin Galactic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Virgin Galactic is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.