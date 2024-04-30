Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Welltower (WELL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Welltower (WELL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.86 billion, up 19.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.01, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81 billion, representing a surprise of +2.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Welltower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $1.36 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rental income: $417.65 million compared to the $400.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Interest income: $52.66 million versus $61.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.7% change.
  • Revenues- Other income: $29.15 million compared to the $11.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +239.8% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.22 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.26.
Shares of Welltower have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

