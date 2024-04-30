Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Qiagen (QGEN) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Qiagen (
QGEN Quick Quote QGEN - Free Report) reported revenue of $458.8 million, down 5.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.46, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $455.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was +4.55%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Qiagen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- QIAstat-Dx: $25 million versus $23.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.1% change. Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- QuantiFERON: $101 million versus $105.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change. Sales by Product Groups- Genomics / NGS: $55 million versus $50.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Sales by Product Groups- Other: $11 million versus $11.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -35.3% change. Sales by Product Groups- PCR / Nucleic acid amplification: $68 million versus $70.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.7% change. Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- NeuMoDx: $9 million versus $11.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.8% change. Sales by Product Groups- Sample technologies: $155 million versus $146.53 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.4% change. Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions: $170 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $174.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%. Revenue- Life Sciences: $215 million versus $208.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- Other: $35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.07 million. Revenue- Molecular Diagnostics: $244 million compared to the $247.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.
Shares of Qiagen have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
- Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- QIAstat-Dx: $25 million versus $23.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.1% change.
- Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- QuantiFERON: $101 million versus $105.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.
- Sales by Product Groups- Genomics / NGS: $55 million versus $50.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
- Sales by Product Groups- Other: $11 million versus $11.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -35.3% change.
- Sales by Product Groups- PCR / Nucleic acid amplification: $68 million versus $70.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.7% change.
- Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- NeuMoDx: $9 million versus $11.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.8% change.
- Sales by Product Groups- Sample technologies: $155 million versus $146.53 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.4% change.
- Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions: $170 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $174.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%.
- Revenue- Life Sciences: $215 million versus $208.53 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- Other: $35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.07 million.
- Revenue- Molecular Diagnostics: $244 million compared to the $247.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.
