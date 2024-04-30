Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Woodward (WWD) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Woodward (WWD - Free Report) reported revenue of $835.34 million, up 16.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.62, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $802.43 million, representing a surprise of +4.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Woodward performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Segment external net sales- Industrial: $337.83 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $310.50 million.
  • Segment external net sales- Aerospace: $497.51 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $485.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.8%.
  • Segment earnings- Aerospace: $98.45 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $86.83 million.
  • Segment earnings (loss)- Industrial: $65.24 million compared to the $46.52 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Woodward have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

