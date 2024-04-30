Back to top

Coursera (COUR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Coursera (COUR - Free Report) reported revenue of $169.07 million, up 14.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.07, compared to -$0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $170.69 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01, the EPS surprise was +600.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Coursera performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total registered learners: 148 million versus 147.98 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of Degrees Students: 22,200 compared to the 22,323 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Paid Enterprise Customers: 1,480 compared to the 1,404 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Consumer: $96.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $98.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.9%.
  • Revenues- Degrees: $14.80 million compared to the $13.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Enterprise: $57.50 million versus $58.28 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.
Shares of Coursera have returned -14.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

